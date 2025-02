Crews battling massive fire at warehouse in Montgomery County, Pa.

JENKINTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Crews are battling a massive fire at a warehouse in Abington Township, Pennsylvania.

The fire broke out around 9:43 p.m. Monday at SPS Technologies, which is located on the 300 block of Highland Avenue.

The view from Chopper 6 shows heavy flames consuming the property.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.