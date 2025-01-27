There has been no word on what caused the boat to sink and there have been no reported injuries.

Crews responding after boat sinks near Navy Yard in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia fire units are responding to a report of a sunken boat near the Navy Yard along the Delaware River.

The call came in around 8 a.m. on Monday in South Philadelphia.

Chopper 6 flew overhead where the remains of a boat could be seen sticking out of the icy water.

There are also booms in the water to contain any hazardous chemicals that may be in the water.

This is a developing story and will be updated.