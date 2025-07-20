Crews on scene after small plane crashes near Lancaster Airport

Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- Officials are on the scene of a small plane crash near Lancaster Airport in Lancaster County.

Crews responded to the scene along the 2100 block of Kissel Hill Road in Warwick Township around 8 a.m. Sunday.

NTSB confirms the small aircraft was a Piper PA-46.

They are responding to the scene for further investigation.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office has also been called to the scene.

This is the second incident this week near Lancaster Airport.

On July 17, Manheim Township crews responded to an aircraft in distress.

According to Manheim Township Fire Rescue, the plane carrying one person was experiencing a landing gear malfunction and remained airborne for some time before it could land.

Fortunately, no one was injured in that incident.