Young man gunned down outside Kensington corner store years ago; family seeks justice

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young man was gunned down outside of a corner store in Philadelphia roughly two years ago.

Now, his family is continuing their search to find out who is accountable for his death.

Stacy Moon said her son, 20-year-old Corey Hayes-Williams, struggled in life. She asked Action News not to show her face.

"He had the mentality of a 10-year-old. He could take care of himself if that makes sense, but with guidance, I guess. He was very gullible. He was very childish," Moon recalled.

She believes that made him vulnerable on the evening of November 28, 2022.

Earlier that month, she said Corey was in a group chat on social media when things took a turn.

"People were threatening him on Instagram or whatever. And I said, you know, 'Why Corey, what did you do?' He said he threatened to smack somebody. I said, 'You can't threaten to smack nobody,'" Moon explained.

Just after 7 p.m. on November 28, police were called to G and Willard streets in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

There, they found Corey outside a corner market suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"I fully forgive, I fully forgive because my son's destiny was already written and there's nothing I can do to change that, but I do want justice," Moon said.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

Since his death, Moon has created an organization that supports families in need and brings awareness to the impact of gun violence.

It's called Hope Beyond Firearms and it's already collecting to give to families this upcoming holiday season.