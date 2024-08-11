Man gunned down months ago outside girlfriend's home in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young man visiting his girlfriend in Philadelphia's Mantua section was gunned down months ago outside her home.

Now, his mother hopes the public can help find his killer.

Chandra Beasley has one word to describe her son, Tre'Von Beasley: great.

"He was a great son, great, great brother, great friend, and a wonderful, wonderful father," she said. "He was just a great, a great person."

The 25-year-old plumber lived in Delaware but on the night of May 30, he was in Philadelphia.

"He had a girlfriend that lived in Philadelphia and that was the only reason he would ever go there to that area was to be with his girlfriend," Chandra said.

At 10:35 p.m., Philadelphia Housing Authority police heard gunshots along the 3800 block of Brown Street, where Beasley's girlfriend lived.

When they arrived on the scene, they found Beasley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

"My son, Tre'Von's twin brother, received the phone call, I was right next to him, that he had been shot and that he was being taken to the hospital," Chandra recalled.

Beasley died a short time later. His mother said nothing was taken from him.

"He was not robbed. He had his truck keys, he had a cell phone, and his wallet on him," she noted.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"Come forward. It's the right thing to do. Tre'Von deserves justice and his family and friends deserve some kind of closure," Chandra said.