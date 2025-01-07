Crime rate continues to fall in the city of Camden, officials say

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- The crime rate in the city of Camden has reached its lowest point in more than five decades.

City leaders highlighted the accomplishments during a news conference on Tuesday.

They said from 2023 to 2024, homicides were down 43 percent in the city, while violent crime fell by 17 percent.

Shootings dropped by 36 percent and overall crime was down eight percent.

Criminal activity has been steadily falling since the city police department was dissolved and restructured as the Camden County Police Department in 2013.

