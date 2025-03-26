Crime Scene Cleanup program helping Philadelphia residents focus on healing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After a shooting or a violent crime, often times the fire department or even residents and family are left to mop up the mess left behind.

But in the last year, a half a dozen police districts have had professionals come in and wipe away the aftermath, taking the trauma out of clean up so that residents don't have to feel the pain.

It's part of a Philadelphia pilot program called the Crime Scene Cleanup Initiative, helping residents focus on healing and not scrubbing away their sorrow.

The initiative is coming up on a year now and has been deployed nearly 90 times. It has recently expanded to include more police districts in the city.

Residents like Quayona Williams say it helps people like her move forward.

