'Never seen anything like that': Police chief describes scene of Gloucester County plane crash

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Fourteen people are recovering after a skydiving plane crashed in Williamstown, Gloucester County.

It happened Wednesday evening shortly after the pilot of the Cessna 208 B propeller plane reported having engine trouble.

Three of the people hurt remain in critical condition.

"Nearly 27 years being here, never seen anything like that," said Monroe Township Police Department Chief John McBride. "The plane was completely mangled and just beyond repair."

Chief McBride was one of the first on the scene.

"I was in my office, finishing things up, then I heard the call for the crash," said McBride. "To explain the scene, it was chaotic. The victims were being treated and were spread out through the entire area, screaming in pain, yelling for help."

On Thursday morning, the NTSB and FAA continued to scour the debris field.

In a statement to Action News, the Skydive Cross Keys, the company that leases the aircraft, says the issues began around 3,000 feet in the air.

According to the company, the pilot, who they say is highly experienced, made the decision to perform an emergency landing, but was unable to fully stop.

"We feel so relieved that there was no loss of life; the outcome could have been much worse. We're incredibly thankful for the skill and composure of our pilot, whose actions helped keep everyone alive. We're also deeply grateful to the emergency responders who arrived so quickly and took such great care of everyone on board. The outpouring of support from the skydiving community and from so many people who have jumped with us over the years has truly meant the world to our team," said a spokesperson for the Skydive Cross Keys ownership team.

Andrew Halter, who is the chief external affairs officer for the Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management, says injuries ranged from minor to serious, though none are believed to be life-threatening.

"It was a pretty unbelievable scene," said Chief McBride. "It's just amazing that where you see a plane full of 15 people fall out of the sky and you have 15 survivors."

Skydive Cross Keys says the aircraft was up to date on all scheduled maintenance and had recently undergone a routine FAA inspection.

The investigation into what happened could take months.