Crowbar, hatchet-wielding man in custody after barricade ends in Delaware County

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- A man was taken into custody on Wednesday after an armed barricade incident took place in Delaware County.

It began just before 5:30 p.m. when Bethel Township police were called to the scene of a reported overdose on the 5100 block of Concord Road in Aston.

At the scene, police say they were met by a man who appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was also reportedly wielding a crowbar and a hatchet.

The man, who police identified as 40-year-old Matthew Markley, allegedly came at police with the weapons.

After speaking briefly with Markley, police say he started throwing items at the officers and EMS workers before he went into his second-floor apartment.

Authorities then asked the residents on the first floor to leave the building. Police say they were also able to remove Markley's wife and young daughter from the second floor.

When Markley did not comply with police demands, investigators say Delaware County SWAT was alerted to the situation. SWAT attempted to make contact with the suspect for several hours but was unsuccessful, authorities say.

Police say they then used non-lethal force to get Markley out of the apartment. According to investigators, officers were worried he had hurt himself.

Markley only suffered minor injuries to his feet while walking on broken glass before police arrival, according to officials.

Once Markley was out of the apartment he was taken into custody. He is expected to be charged with making terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, and other related offenses.