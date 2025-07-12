A crowd of purple shirts followed each other's footsteps to support people living with Epilepsy

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A crowd of purple shirts in Rose Tree County Park got their feet moving to support people living with Epilepsy.

The walk event was a fundraising effort to support the programs of Epilepsy Foundation Eastern Pennsylvania.

"It is wonderful to be able to see other people that can connect in a way that you pretty much know what each other is going through," said Janette Locke of Epilepsy Foundation Eastern PA.

"It is our biggest fundraiser for the year and our goal is to raise $130,000 to help with our programming and all of the services that we provide here at the foundation," she continued.

One of the top donating groups was "Allison's Angels," who participated in the walk.

Allison Delizzio has been dealing with her symptoms from a young age and endured many surgeries.

"We're always trying to help the foundation because they have helped us through the years since she was a young girl," said Allison Delizzio's mother, Carol Delizzio of Springfield.

