Crowds descend on Wildwood for New Jersey State Barbecue Championship

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It was a day to feast while listening to blues music in Wildwood, New Jersey on Saturday.

There were scores of people chowing down on an assortment of barbecue for the New Jersey State Barbecue Championship.

It drew a huge crowd on Saturday, which is day two of the three-day event.

"I love the competitiveness and I just love eating good food," said Greg DiGirolamo, aspiring pit master.

There was a lot to do at the event, held at 2nd and Olde New Jersey avenues. You can come to eat from local vendors, listen to live blues music, or enter the barbecue competition.

"Just meeting different people, and it's just a lot of fun and you learn a lot of stuff," said Anthony Mallory, pit master.

Mallory said even though it's a competition, he still exchanges information with his fellow competitors.

"You share secrets, and you know different recipes because you have people from all over the world," said Mallory.

While others say they like to keep some things to themselves.

"I do have secret ingredients, I make my own rubs, I don't buy them, I create my own, I create my own injections," said DiGirolamo.

Overall folks in the crowd say they're loving the event.

"I love seeing all the different cultures and all the different people. I love it. It's nice," said Tina Trace, of Wildwood.

Sunday is judgment day. The judges will take a bite and pick some lucky cash prize winners.