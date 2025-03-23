Crowds gather to hear final Wanamaker Organ recitals inside Macy's in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This marks the final weekend of operation for the Macy's at the iconic Wanamaker Building in Center City.

Hundreds of people gathered all day Saturday to listen to the historic organ one last time.

"It's emotionally draining because it's a very emotional day, obviously, it's a short term farewell to an international icon," said Peter Richard Conte, Wanamaker Grand Organist.

People gathered to listen to organists like Peter Richard Conte perform at the soon to be shuttered Macy's inside the Wanamaker Building.

"I can't believe it's closing," said Tanisha Jones from Olney.

People have been streaming in all day for the hourly recitals, wanting one last listen before the historic Wanamaker organ is silenced.

"It is just fabulous, I can remember being a kid and my mother bringing me down and you sitting out there and you're looking up at this," said Joanne Kelhart from Bethlehem, Pa.

People shared their favorite memories of coming to this spot over the years.

"My best memories were bringing my children here to see everything going on at Christmas time all the shows," said Joe Bennis from Fort Washington.

Listening to the iconic sounds made people sentimental, as the Philadelphia fixture played its last notes. Even Swoop had to chime in, in true Philly fashion.

"It was important for me to be here today because like just the simple fact that when I'm coming to visit center city and I just can't come into Macys on a regular day to hear it is just sad," said Tanisha Dunbar of West Philadelphia.

After the Wanamaker organ played its final note, Conte bowed and then signed autographs for loyal fans after a champagne toast assuring fans this isn't a goodbye but a see you later.

"It's sad, how can this place go dark," said Joe Bennis of Fort Washington.

Macy's will open on Sunday. The store is open to shoppers until 7 p.m.

While the future of the property is still unknown, TF Cornerstone, the landlord of the building, confirmed the historic organ will stay inside Wanamaker Building.

In January, the company issued this statement to Action News, "TF Cornerstone recognizes the historical and cultural significance of the organ in the Wanamaker Building. Our company has a long history in New York as a partner to Carnegie Hall and understands the way music resonates through a city, We are committed to the preservation of the organ and ensuring it remains a cherished part of the space."