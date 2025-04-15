Tony Esposito will leave his position on Friday after serving for more than five years as head of the health network.

Crozer CEO to resign after more than 5 years as head of the health network

The CEO of Crozer Health plans to resign this week.

The CEO of Crozer Health plans to resign this week.

The CEO of Crozer Health plans to resign this week.

The CEO of Crozer Health plans to resign this week.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The CEO of Crozer Health plans to resign this week.

Tony Esposito will leave his position on Friday after serving for more than five years as head of the health network.

Crozer Health issued a statement expressing gratitude for his leadership.

Greg Williams, the current President of Prospect Medical Holdings' East Coast Operations, will take on the role of interim CEO in his absence.

The University of Pennsylvania and Delaware County made a financial contribution late last week to support Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park, ensuring they will remain operational for a few more days.

