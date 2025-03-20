Negotiations to keep Crozer Health System hospitals open appears to be moving in right direction

The parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings, is currently in bankruptcy hearings.

UPLAND, Pa. (WPVI) -- There may be a lifeline on the table to save Crozer Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital from closure.

During a bankruptcy court hearing Wednesday in Texas, an attorney for Prospect Medical Holdings, which owns Crozer, told the judge there are ongoing negotiations, but he remains, cautiously optimistic that an agreement will be reached to keep the Delaware County hospitals open.

Prospect had filed to close both hospitals earlier this month, but the state and county officials approved a $20 million lifeline to keep them open through the end of March.

Another bankruptcy hearing is scheduled for next Wednesday, where we could learn if there is a deal to save both hospitals from closure.