Future of Crozer Health System hospitals remains uncertain

UPLAND, Pa. (WPVI) -- Employees of Crozer Health System hospitals and community leaders in Delaware County are calling for a permanent solution to stay open.

On Sunday night, Crozer Health got a $20 million lifeline to keep the doors open at Crozer Chester and Taylor Hospitals. But, that will only last about two weeks.

Those who gathered Tuesday asked Governor Josh Shapiro and state officials to step in.

"Everybody agrees this is wrong to close us down, and we have to come up with some sort of solution to stay open. We just can't close," said Laura Lambert with the Crozer Chester Nurses Association.

The parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings, is currently in bankruptcy hearings.

The company announced in court last week that the hospitals may have to close. That could result in the loss of 3,000 jobs and critical medical services in Delaware County.

"Prospect took over our hospitals with promise of investment and better care. Instead, they gutted, then drained the funds and left us to collapse. And then they have the nerve to ask for money from our foundations and government to clean up their mess while they walk away with their profits," said Kate Denny, a PASNAP board member.

Over the weekend, attorneys met to work on a solution with the debtors and Attorney General Dave Sunday. An attorney for Prospect Medical Holdings said Tuesday that those talks are continuing.

There are two more status hearings scheduled in this case, one on March 19 and another on March 26.