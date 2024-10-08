Philadelphia ShopRite worker shot by customer in parking lot

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A grocery store employee is in critical condition after police said a customer shot him in the parking lot of the ShopRite in the city's Olney section Monday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. at the ShopRite at N. Front Street and E. Olney Avenue.

Police said the 23-year-old victim works as a cart attendant and was in the parking lot about an hour before the store was supposed to close.

They said he got into an argument with a 30-year-old customer and that the customer ended up firing three shots, striking the employee twice in the abdomen.

The employee then ran into the store, according to investigators.

Police said he was alert and talking, and that medics rushed him to the hospital where he was placed in critical condition and is undergoing surgery.

"The 30-year-old shooter remained on scene and did cooperate with police, so we have the shooter's weapon," said Chief Inspector Scott Small, with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Small said, "Preliminary information is the shooter does have a valid permit to carry a handgun."

Police said surveillance cameras at the store captured the altercation.