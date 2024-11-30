Customers shop local on Small Business Saturday in Media

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's the Saturday after Thanksgiving, meaning the time for Small Businesses across America to shine on Small Business Saturday.

The campaign, which American Express started in 2010 is meant to drive consumers to small and local businesses following Black Friday.

Inside of Earth and State in Media, Drew Arata is excited about his packed store.

"It's been the biggest Saturday and the kickoff to the season every year and it reminds everybody to shop small," he said.

His storefront on State Street is surrounded exclusively by other small businesses too.

"We've been here 22 years and there's a great core of about 10-15 businesses that really make Media a great shopping destination," he said.

It's a great destination for eating too. Troy Eap and his wife are happy to welcome in the lunch rush at Artisan Croissanterie as customers take a break from their shopping.

"For the customers, they get unique stuff they can't find at big box stores and it helps us because they can't find most of the products we have anywhere else," he said.

American Express says in 2023, consumers spent $17 billion nationwide on this Saturday.

"I just got this little Christmas tree to hang on our porch," said Shannon Quilan, who was happy to contribute to the cause.

"Small businesses, I feel like they always have what you're looking for, whether it be, you know small wrapping paper stuff or a little decoration," she said.

The holiday fun is just beginning in Media. Sunday, State Street will be transformed for a Santa Parade featuring a block party, music, floats, and a fun run. These small businesses hope this weekend is just the start of a busy holiday season.