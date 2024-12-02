Cyber Monday: Time is running out to cash in on these local deals

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- December 2, 2024, is Cyber Monday, and hot off record Black Friday spending, consumers are expected to shop even more, taking advantage of special sales continuing through midnight.

"I take curating the shop items very, very seriously. I think that is something that really helps me stand apart," said Whitney Bennet of Civil Stock General Store.

Bennet's general store has all kinds of unique gift items.

"Like maple bacon, jam and specialty crackers, and Goo Goo Clusters. They're like a chocolate nougat peanut, kind of like shaped like a cookie almost. They're absolutely heaven," she said.

And you'll get 20 percent off your entire order on Cyber Monday only.

'You know 40 percent to 60 percent of our annual sales come at this time, and we really need them to come at this time because this sets us up for the following year," said Bennet.

Consumers are expected to spend $40 billion between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday. And local, small businesses say getting at least a piece of that profit pie is critical this year due to a variety of factors.

"Rising rent costs and rising supplier costs and shipping, and potentially, you know, tariffs going up," said Bennet.

Adeline Koh, the owner of a small batch skincare line in South Philadelphia, agrees.

"It's been a really hard year for all of the small business owners that I've spoken to in Philadelphia. Many of us are saying that, you know, if we don't survive this holiday season. We don't know whether we can continue into 2025," said Koh.

So Sabbatical Beauty is offering buy one, get one 40 percent off.

And here are more local Cyber Monday deals: Ali's Wagon in Fairmount is offering 20 percent off online with the code HOLIDAY2024.

For kids' items, check out Center City's The Children's Boutique for Cyber Monday, it's offering jackets and coats for up to 50 percent off.

If jewelry is on your holiday gift list, Realm in Northern Liberties is offering 25 percent off.

And for the book lover in your life, Bookshop.org powers the online sales for independent bookstores like Harriett's Bookshop and Uncle Bobbie's. Just click Choose a Bookstore in the top right corner.

And don't forget books by local folks. "Southern Thai Kitchen" by Nok Suntaranon of the restaurant, Kalaya, is on sale right now.

Haverford-based Marlyn Schiff is offering up to 60 percent off and free gift with purchase.

Check out Starr Restaurants Group it's offering a $50 bonus card for a purchase of $500 and an additional $50 bonus card for every $250 purchase on top of that.

And to help your loved one relax after the busy holiday season, head to Rescue Spa's website for its Cyber Monday deal spend $150 and get a $25 gift card.