Delaware County family aims to improve roadway safety after teen son's death

RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Delaware County family is once again calling on local leaders to take action after their 17-year-old son was hit and killed by a vehicle in Ridley Township.

The deadly crash happened at MacDade Boulevard and Fairview Road back in April.

According to police, Damien Hocker was walking home from the gym when he was struck and killed.

Witnesses at the time said the driver initially left the scene but returned later. Police said the driver was interviewed and later released.

On Wednesday night, Hocker's parents -- Elizabeth and Doug-- attended a board of commissioners meeting.

They encouraged the board to cooperate with PennDOT's proposed plan to improve safety and reduce crashes along MacDade Boulevard.