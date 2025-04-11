Dandelion Bakes: Italian-inspired pastries, cookies and "weird" cakes

KENSINGTON (WPVI) -- Inside Saint Michael's Church in Kensington, Marissa Touch is hard at work in the commercial kitchen for a business she calls Dandelion Bakes.

She says she loves making classic cakes but what really feeds her soul? When people order "weird" cakes, allowing her to transform the cakes into elaborate decorative and edible sculptures.

She launched Dandelion Bakes in January of 2024, offering Italian-inspired cakes along with cookies like polenta snickerdoodle with sweet corn and pinoli.

She also makes Neapolitan-style pastries like sfogliatella with a semolina and ricotta custard. Though she has professional training, she says, she wants her pastries to remind people of something that their grandma made.

She named the bakery after her own grandmother, who passed away a few years ago. Her name was Angeline but everyone called her Dandelion.

Marissa is also a barista and hopes to one day open a coffee shop and cake studio.

Dandelion Bakes | Instagram

marissa@dandelionbakes.com | 570-877-7482