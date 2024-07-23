Authorities identify 19-year-old who drowned in South Jersey lake

ELK TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities have identified the 19-year-old who drowned in a South Jersey lake over the weekend.

Elk Township police were called to the Lake Garrison Recreational Area around 2 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a missing person last seen in the water.

Shortly after their arrival, an unresponsive man was located in the water, police say.

He has since been identified as Daniel Miranda of San Marcos, Guatemala.

Miranda was transported to Inspira Hospital in Mullica Hill, where he was later pronounced dead.

Gloucester County officials have determined his cause of death to be an accidental drowning.