19-year-old dead after apparent drowning in South Jersey lake

ELK TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A young man is dead after an apparent drowning in South Jersey over the weekend.

Elk Township police were called to the Lake Garrison Recreational Area around 2 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a missing person last seen in the water.

Shortly after their arrival, an unresponsive 19-year-old man was located in the water, police say.

The victim was quickly transported to Inspira Hospital in Mullica Hill, where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, but this case is being described as a tragic accident.

Officials from Lake Garrison sent Action News a statement, reading in part, "This event is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the young man."

Action News spoke with people who live in this part of Gloucester County. They say Lake Garrison has been a local favorite for generations.

"I mean, that lake has never had an incident like that. I mean, we used to swim there back in the 50s, you know," noted Bill Cope from Clayton.

"We used to go there as a family. Mom, dad, cousins, and that there, and there was never an incident," he added.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Meanwhile, the lake was closed over the weekend due to the investigation but reopened Monday morning.