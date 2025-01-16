Danielle Fishel: From Topanga to 'Wizards Beyond' director

Fishel, known for playing Topanga on 'Boy Meets World,' discusses how the role prepared her to direct young actors

Danielle Fishel's experience playing Topanga prepared her to direct young stars on "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place," in a new episode premiering January 17.

Danielle Fishel's experience playing Topanga prepared her to direct young stars on "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place," in a new episode premiering January 17.

Danielle Fishel's experience playing Topanga prepared her to direct young stars on "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place," in a new episode premiering January 17.

Danielle Fishel's experience playing Topanga prepared her to direct young stars on "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place," in a new episode premiering January 17.

LOS ANGELES -- Season one of the hit series "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" returns this Friday, this time with veteran sitcom actress Danielle Fishel at the helm.

Not only did the continuation series of "Wizards of Waverly Place" bring stars Selena Gomez and David Henrie back to Disney Channel, but it has also welcomed directors including Raven-Symoné ("That's So Raven," "Raven's Home") and Fishel.

Danielle Fishel as Topanga in "Boy Meets World" ABC/Disney

You may know Fishel as Topanga from the '90s hit "Boy Meets World" on ABC. Now, she's donning the director's hat and guiding a new generation of young actors on screen.

On The Red Carpet spoke with the star about her transition from sitcom actor to "Wizards" director and what we can expect in the latest episode, "Potions Eleven," where the synopsis reads:

"When Billie uses a potion to enter Justin's mind, she discovers what really happened during the infamous 'Unicorn Incident' that got him fired from WizTech."

Danielle Fishel and Janice LeAnn Brown on the set of "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" Disney/Lara Solanki

Fishel explained how the episode featured "really beautiful, really fun sets."

For fans of the original show, look forward to "multiple flashbacks" highlighting the Unicorn Incident. There's a "big reveal" which is "super fun and very special and is definitely going to change the course of the show going forward," Fishel explained.

As a former sitcom actor, Fishel told us how her experience allowed her to "speak their language," referring to the younger stars on set. "It feels like I get to give back to my young self, and so being there for them, letting them know my door is always open to them, letting them know that I'm on their team, it's really one of the most rewarding things I've ever done in my life."

David Henrie and Selena Gomez at the "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" premiere Disney/Kyusung Gong

We asked Fishel what drew her to the "Wizards Beyond" series.

"The number one thing that makes it special is the love and care and attention that David Henrie and Selena Gomez have put into it. They have really made it obvious that this is a priority for them. It's not something they're doing on a whim. They care very much about it, and they care very much about the actors they selected to bring these characters to life."

Fishel is set to direct additional episodes, where she spilled, "There will be even more magic. One of the other episodes I did involves the entire family over the course of a night. So, we have scenes with a lot of people, and it's laugh-out-loud family fun, which is one of my favorite things you see from the Russo family."

"Potions Eleven" premieres January 17 at 8/7c on Disney Channel, with new episodes airing Fridays.

"Wizards Beyond Waverly Place," "Wizards of Waverly Place" and "Boy Meets World" are also streaming on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney Channel, Disney+ and this ABC station.