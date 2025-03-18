Darby man accused in 2 rapes, police fear there may be more victims

DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) -- A 30-year-old man who is being accused of multiple rapes may have more victims, according to police in Darby, Pennsylvania.

Nafeas Alexander was arrested and charged in February with rape by force, sexual assault, false imprisonment, possession of a weapon, as well as other charges, after a victim came forward and filed a report with police.

Alexander was able to post 10% of his $100,000 bail and was released, police said.

He was arrested again on March 18 after investigators discovered another victim had come forward to police in July 2024, claiming that she was also raped by Alexander. In that case, he is facing heinous crimes of rape, sexual assault and related charges.

He is currently in custody awaiting his arraignment in that case.

Police said they believe there may be more victims and encourages them to reach out to the Darby Borough Police Department and ask to speak with a detective.

