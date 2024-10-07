Residents evacuated after apartment complex partially collapses in Philadelphia

PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- An apartment building in Philadelphia's Francisville neighborhood had to be evacuated Sunday night when part of it collapsed.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. along the 700 block of North 17th Street.

Bricks came crashing down from the exterior of the Darrah School Apartments.

The apartment complex is a converted school building, officials say.

According to police, no injuries were reported at the scene. Some vehicles in the area were damaged by falling bricks, however.

Investigators have not said what may have led to the partial collapse.