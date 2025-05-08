Data shows School District of Philadelphia fights down, but city leaders say more needs to be done

Data shows School District of Philadelphia fights down, but city leaders say more needs to be done

Data shows School District of Philadelphia fights down, but city leaders say more needs to be done

Data shows School District of Philadelphia fights down, but city leaders say more needs to be done

Data shows School District of Philadelphia fights down, but city leaders say more needs to be done

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you looked at the numbers, student fights or assaults are down in the School District of Philadelphia.

But experts tell Action News, despite the data, the fights that do occur are becoming increasingly violent and too often due to parents, relatives and friends getting involved.

This includes Wednesday's melee outside Overbrook High School.

READ MORE | Philadelphia police officer shot near Overbrook High School; suspect charged

A Philadelphia police officer was shot Wednesday afternoon near Overbrook High School just as classes were dismissed for the day.

Police said parental and other adult involvement in student conflicts is increasingly happening.

"As someone who worked in school safety, this has been a constant challenge, but it is a partnership in that process," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

Bethel issued a warning: those who come to schools to intervene will be held accountable with charges, and students who make the call need to be disciplined and also could face the law.

"These are individuals who should be de-escalating, who should be working, calling the school and saying there's a problem. (They should be) coming in to get their child out of the situation, not aggravating the situation," Bethel said.

Ken Trump, a nationally recognized expert on school safety, isn't surprised.

"Too often the apple doesn't fall far from the tree," said Trump with National School Safety and Security Services. "Violence that starts in the community spills over into the schools. Things that start in the schools spill back into the community, and they are interrelated."

The 6abc Data Team found last year that there were 395 assaults on students, almost two-thirds of those resulting in injuries. That number is down from 512 the previous year and 526 in the 2021-22 school year.

But Trump said such figures can be misleading.

"So while the numbers may be down, it's the intensity of the conflicts, the violent level of the altercation, and the use of weapons that becomes overwhelming," he said.

Councilman Curtis Jones said his constituents are increasingly fearful of school areas when schools let out.

And it extends to educators and teachers.

Both Bethel and Jones echoed the same sentiment: parents and relatives need to do better.

"We want you to love your kids, but love them the right way. Love them the responsible way," said Jones.