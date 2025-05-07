Philadelphia police officer shot near Overbrook High School; video shows chaotic scene

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was shot Wednesday afternoon near Overbrook High School just as classes were dismissed for the day.

The shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. in the area of N. 59th Street and Columbia Ave.

A witness, who recorded video of the chaos before the cop was shot, told Action News the incident started as a fight.

The officer was shot in the stomach and taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in an unknown condition.

Action News has learned that one person is in custody.

Officials say the officer was not detailed to the school and no police officers fired their weapons.

The School District of Philadelphia said no students were involved in the shooting.

Sources tell Action News the officer is 26 years old and has only been on the force for a little over a year.

"President Roosevelt Poplar and FOP Lodge #5 Executive Board extend our heartfelt wishes for a swift and full recovery, to our 19th District Officer who was shot in the line of duty this afternoon. We ask you to keep our officer and his family in your thoughts and prayers," the FOP said in a statement.

