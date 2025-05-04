Dave Portnoy responds to antisemitic sign at Barstool Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "I've been shaking," said Dave Portnoy, Founder of Barstool Sports. When Portnoy first learned that an antisemitic sign was ordered with bottle service at his Center City bar, Barstool Sansom Street, he was outraged. Portnoy posted what he called "an emergency press conference" on social media to address the situation.

Rabbi David Kushner who is a Chaplain with the Philadelphia Police Department said Portnoy spoke to him today.

"He did reach out and he is distraught. He's absolutely distraught he is angered he is frustrated and he's doing everything that he can possibly do to track down who these people are," said Kushner.

Kushner said there's no place for a sign like this in Philadelphia or anywhere.

"It's incredibly frustrating and it's incredibly damaging to the community to the city to the business owners," said Kushner.

Portnoy has since said he has spoken to the patrons involved, and decided this should be a teaching moment.

"The people who ordered these signs, they have agreed, I'm going to pay for it, we're going to them to Germany to Auschwitz and learn a little bit about history and get educated and use this as a teaching moment not just for them but for everybody," said Portnoy.

As for the servers who complied and made the requested sign.

"The two waitresses who work there are now fired," said Portnoy.

Patrons told Action News they were abruptly told to leave Barstool Sansom Street this afternoon.

"At 4 o'clock they told us everyone had to leave they had some social media crews coming by and they're going to cover something that happened. That's all they told us," said Daniel Stewart, a customer.

Temple University President John Fry issued a statement Sunday afternoon saying they've identified a Temple student believed to be involved. That student has been placed on interim suspension.

Fry says this incident does not represent the Temple Community or values.