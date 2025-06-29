DC 33 meeting with the city again Sunday to negotiate

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) - - 9,000 Philadelphia city employees are preparing to walk off the job next week.

District Council 33, the city's largest blue collar worker union, authorized a strike last week if a deal isn't reached by Monday night.

That's something that hasn't happened in decades.

A strike could be detrimental for the city with the upcoming July 4th festivities and FIFA Club World Cup matches.

DC 33 employees handle jobs throughout Philadelphia that essentially keep the city running like 911 operators, trash collectors, and airport services.

"I don't have not a negative feeling in my body right now," said Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker.

Action News caught up with Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker on Saturday.

She remains optimistic on contract negotiations with Philadelphia's largest blue-collar workers' union, District Council 33.

Their one-year contract expires Monday night.

Members are ready to strike on Tuesday if they cannot come to an agreement.

"Hopefully the deal will be reached because we wouldn't want anyone to have to worry about what they're doing to do with trash," said Belinda Goggans, of Mount Airy.

The union represents about 9,000 city employees.

In their proposal, they are asking for an 8% increase for each year of a four-year deal.

Parker has proposed a total of 12 percent over 4 years.

"No mayor not one has ever proposed wage increases over one time as large as I am proposing to the workers of DC 33," said Parker.

"We don't need any strikes," said Shane Giddiens, of Mount Airy.

"The cost of living is going up so everybody needs more money," said Stephen Ruffin, of Mt. Airy.

A strike by city trash collectors in 1986 left 20 thousand tons of garbage piled up at dumpsites around Philadelphia.

The walkout lasted 20 days.

People we spoke with said they hope a deal can be reached.

"I think that they're going to be able to work it out I know it would be a hindrance for the city if they do go on strike," said Gail Middleton-Williams, of Northeast Philadelphia.

"We are doing our best to reach some must needed compromise and figure out a way to get to yes for the benefit of our great city," said Parker.

DC 33 said another negotiation session with the city will take place on Sunday.

In a statement to members Saturday, union leaders said fair wages and healthcare benefits remain critical concerns.