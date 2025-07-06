DC33 Strike Enters 6th Day After Union and City Fail To Reach Deal

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Day 5 and no deal between AFSCME District Council 33 and the City of Philadelphia.

"We are the union - the mighty mighty union," union members chanted outside the Philadelphia Water Department on Saturday

Meanwhile, union leaders and city officials negotiated, but failed to reach an agreement. Union leaders hope to meet again on Sunday.

In prior talks, the union asked for better benefits and a 5% wage increase per year over the next 3 years for its nearly 9,000 workers.

The city had offered 7% over 3 years.

The mayor's office said in a statement quote:

"Our negotiating team will continue working earnestly in discussions with District Council 33 in efforts to reach agreement on a fair and fiscally responsible contract that both the hardworking members and city deserve."

Residents argue these workers deserve to earn a living wage.

"Pay your people," said Jeffrey Parks who lives in West Philadelphia.

"The trash workers - they work hard. They get hurt, and they deserve to have more money," said Karen Williams.

Some Philadelphians feel as though they're paying the price - as garbage piles up in their neighborhoods.

The temporary trash drop-off site on Wyalusing Avenue has everything from black bags to tires to furniture lining the street.

"People are dumping the trash all day all night, and then you get the odor," said Williams.

"More than anything else, it's the health concerns," said Parks. "You have older people living on this block and who wants to smell this stuff."

In Fairhill, a rooster is seen walking away from the garbage on Mascher and Cambria streets.

People are also dumping trash in random spots such as Chalmers Avenue in Strawberry Mansion.

"I just wish something is done about this because it's all over the city right now," said Williams.

"This is what we have to live with and it's not fair," said Parks. "It's really really not fair to put the people of the city that pay their taxes through this kind of ridiculousness."

City leaders said the sanitation department removes trash from the 63 drop-off sites, and they'll continue to follow its emergency plan to deliver essential services and maintain public safety.

They also said staff members for the 911 call center, medical examiner's officer and water department were legally ordered to return to work.

We're waiting for a response from the union regarding their latest negotiation.