Deadlines approaching to request mail-in ballot for upcoming primary elections in PA and NJ

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Lots of 2025 primary elections deadlines are coming up in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

For Pennsylvania voters, the last day to request a mail-in ballot or an absentee ballot is Tuesday. That's one week ahead of the primary, which is on May 20.

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, the deadline to request a mail-in ballot is June 3, which is also one week ahead of the primary on June 10.

One of the biggest races is the battle for Philadelphia's district attorney.

Incumbent DA Larry Krasner will face off against Pat Dugan, a retired judge, in the Democratic primary.

No Republicans candidates are running, so you won't see names listed on the ballot for a GOP primary.

