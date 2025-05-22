Deadly shooting in Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights section stemmed from love triangle: police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police believe a deadly shooting in the city's Wynnefield Heights section stemmed from a love triangle.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Greenbriar Club apartments in 3800 block of Conshohocken Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a 33-year-old man dead, still in bed, from a gunshot wound to his head and chest in a thrid-floor apartment.

Police believe a man who lived in an apartment building next door targeted the victim.

They took that neighbor into custody and say a woman who was at the scene was able to identify him as the killer.

