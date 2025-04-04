"Dear Evan Hansen" makes premiere engagement at the Playhouse on Rodney Square in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Grammy and Tony award-winning Best Musical sensation "Dear Evan Hansen" is making its premiere engagement at the Playhouse on Rodney Square in Wilmington.

It's been hailed as the first musical to take a groundbreaking look at our complex, interconnected, and social media-filled lives.

"It's about a young high school boy who struggles with social anxiety, and his mom is desperately trying to connect with him," says Bre Cade, who plays Evan's mom Heidi Hansen. "He sort of makes this connection with another family through an unfortunate incident, and he just gets caught up in a big lie. And it kind of all unfolds from there."

Evan Hansen is a high school student who always feels like he's on the outside looking in. In this musical, he finds a way to fit in as he tries to help a grieving family. But through that web of lies, there are both lows, and also highs, as they all find true connection.

EGOT winners, Philadelphia's Benj Pasek, and his writing partner Justin Paul, are the masterminds behind this original musical. It took home multiple awards, from a Tony to a Grammy and more.

"The music is the thing that really keeps it buoyant and keeps it driven and lively," says Caitlin Sams, who plays Cynthia Murphy. "Even though you're you're spending two and a half hours dealing with some some pretty emotional things, you will not leave the theater feeling down. We're always hoping that you leave inspired and feeling positive.

"Dear Evan Hansen" has also been turned into a hit feature film, but it started on stage.

Catch the production as comes to Wilmington's Playhouse on Rodney Square April 11-13, 2025.

For tickets and more information, visit TheGrandWilmington.org.