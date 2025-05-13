Deaths of 2 people found after fire in Washington Twp., NJ ruled a murder-suicide

The presence of an accelerant was found and the gas line had been tampered with, investigators say.

A house fire in Washington Twp., New Jersey, that killed two people is now being looked at as a criminal investigation, according to officials

A house fire in Washington Twp., New Jersey, that killed two people is now being looked at as a criminal investigation, according to officials

A house fire in Washington Twp., New Jersey, that killed two people is now being looked at as a criminal investigation, according to officials

A house fire in Washington Twp., New Jersey, that killed two people is now being looked at as a criminal investigation, according to officials

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- The deaths of a man and a woman whose bodies were found after a house fire in Washington Twp., New Jersey have been ruled a murder-suicide, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

Police and firefighters responded to reports of a house fire and possible explosion just after 2 a.m. Sunday at a home on Tranquility Court.

Investigators say a man found dead inside the home, believed to be the tenant, was discovered in the living room with a handgun near his body.

The Gloucester County Medical Examiner has ruled his death a suicide caused by the fire.

A woman was found on a bed and had suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head before the fire began, the prosecutor's office said.

The identities of the two found dead are pending official confirmation.

Investigators say the presence of an accelerant was found in the home. They went on to say the home's gas line had been tampered with, allowing an unrestricted flow of natural gas into the home.

An investigation into the circumstances of the fire continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Allen Williams, of the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office, at 856-384-5622, or Detective Matthew Laudenslager, of the Washington Township Police Department, at 856-589-0330 ext. 1176. Information can also be e-mailed to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office at tips@co.gloucester.nj.us.

