Delaware 6th-grader publishes storybook about teamwork

Austin R. Davis wrote 'Dogs vs Bears' to help kids understand an invaluable lesson he learned from his dad.

MIDDLETOWN, Delaware (WPVI) -- Austin R. Davis is only in 6th-grade, but recently became a published author.

The story he wrote, 'Dogs vs Bears,' is all about teamwork and setting aside your differences. Davis says it's something he learned from his father.

Recently, Davis had the opportunity to return to his former school, Celebree School of Middletown, and read to students. His appearance was part of a month-long effort to promote reading and literacy.

In the future, Davis wants to continue writing and potentially become a veterinarian or astronaut.

To learn more about Davis and his book, visit his website.

