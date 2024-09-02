College student takes a creative stand against bullying

GLASSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Vaniece Washington is using her creative writing and filmmaking talents to take a stand against bullying.

It started around the age of 10, when Washington penned her first draft of a story about bullying. As she grew up, she incorporated more of her own personal experiences into a work of fiction that she published, titled, 'How I Overcame Middle School.'

As a student at Rowan University, Washington is studying writing arts and Radio/TV/Film. Last summer, she used her skillset to produce a movie trailer based on her book with the help of friends and family.

Her ultimate goal is to produce a screenplay and bring 'How I Overcame Middle School' to the big screen.

