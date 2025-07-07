Delaware artist showcases her own plush dolls with the world through 'Crochet Vision'

This Wilmington woman creates her own plush dolls, and documents her journeys on Youtube and more.

This Wilmington woman creates her own plush dolls, and documents her journeys on Youtube and more.

This Wilmington woman creates her own plush dolls, and documents her journeys on Youtube and more.

This Wilmington woman creates her own plush dolls, and documents her journeys on Youtube and more.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- When this Wilmington woman would travel with her husband in the military, she needed a way to generate income while on the move.

That's when she realized her artistic vision can be fulfilled anywhere as long as she had some yarn.

It's now become her full-time job to make plush dolls and document her journeys online as "Crochet Vision."

"I'm constantly designing new things and new patterns to try to make things that I'm not seeing. I'm really proud of what it's grown into and what it's turned into and how it all happened," said Sarah Saliba of Crochet Vision.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out their website.

