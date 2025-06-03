Delaware bans Red Dye 40 in schools

Schools have until July 1 of next year to make the transition.

Everything, from the lunch line in the cafeteria to the snack options in the vending machine, are going to look a little different in Delaware after the First State bans Red Dye 40 in schools.

The new law prohibits the sale or distribution of foods and beverages containing the dye in Delaware school districts and charter schools. This also includes items sold in vending machines on campus.

There has been growing concern over the impact synthetic food dyes can have on children's health, including possible behavioral issues and hyperactivity.

