'Delabear' killed: Black bear recently seen roaming Delaware neighborhoods fatally struck by car

An Action News viewer captured video of a bear in her backyard near Barksdale Estates around 8 p.m. Saturday night.

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) -- A black bear, believed to have been the one spotted around roaming in Delaware neighborhoods recently, has died, according to state police.

The video featured is from a previous report.

The wild animal, affectionately named "Delabear," was struck and killed by a car on Route 1 near School Bell Road around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

DelDOT was called to the scene and removed the bear from the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Officials remind residents to stay cautious and keep an eye out for wildlife when driving.