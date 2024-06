Bear spotted in Newark, Delaware backyard

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Residents in Newark, Delaware should be on the lookout for a bear in the area.

An Action News viewer captured video of the animal in her backyard along Julie Lane near Barksdale Estates around 8 p.m. Saturday night.

You can see the bear walk onto the deck before walking off back toward the woods.

Police say there were multiple bear sightings in that area.