Delaware bus driver accused of abandoning students, including kindergarteners, at wrong bus stop

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after police in Delaware said 10 Newark Charter School students were reportedly made to get off their school bus and left in an unfamiliar neighborhood late Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:15 p.m., Newark Charter School staff, Newark Castle County and Newark police were all called to the intersection of Sanford and Bobby Drive in the Robscott Manor neighborhood, where they found the students ranging between kindergarten and 5th grade.

It happened right in front of Gail Matthias' home.

"I looked out and I saw all these kids and I heard them out here playing and they were running on my lawn and I was like, 'What the heck?'"

"I saw the police pull up and I was like, 'Whoa, what happened?'" she added.

Newark Police Sgt. Jay Conover said it was concerned neighbors who notified authorities when something seemed out of place. When officers arrived, he said the children were OK but some were confused and shaken.

"I couldn't imagine being dumped off in a neighborhood that's not mine that I don't know," Conover said.

Newark police are now investigating why this happened.

"We honestly don't know yet. It's still part of the active investigation by our officers of why this occurred," Conover said. "In all honesty, I would imagine there is no good excuse of why to leave children in an environment that's not theirs. It can't happen. We can't have people do this."

Newark police are currently arranging interviews with the students, their parents, and hopefully the driver who was tracked down by state police back at the bus yard the same day.

"At that point, we will more than likely consult with the Delaware State Attorney General's Office on appropriate charging should they believe charging is possible," Conover said.

In a statement to Action News Newark Charter School said, "Student safety is, and will continue to be, our number one priority at Newark Charter School. We have no further comments on the situation as this is currently an open investigation."

Action News also reached out to the bus company, Advanced Student Transportation, which is owned by Krapf School Bus in Kennett Square, Pa.

The company released the following statement on the incident:

"Advanced Student Transportation Inc. has been providing safe and reliable transportation for over 20 years. As a family business we provide excellent service to our customers through our professional drivers and dedicated employees.

All Advanced Student Transportation Inc. drivers are subjected to rigorous background checks prior to hire and ongoing checks as well, including the driver involved in this incident.

Regarding this matter, the staff from Advanced Student Transportation Inc. are working closely with the authorities as part of the investigation.

At this time, due to the ongoing investigation, Advanced Student Transportation Inc. cannot offer comment except the driver in this matter is no longer an employee of Advanced Student Transportation Inc."