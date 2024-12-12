Delaware Co. Council approves budget with nearly 24% property tax hike

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) -- The Delaware County Council approved a budget on Wednesday that includes a nearly 24% property tax hike.

Members say the tax increase would help them avoid cutting government services, as federal COVID funds run out.

The county is also expecting budget shortfalls amid inflation.

Residents were on the clock as they told the council what they thought.

The council plans to use the higher tax revenue to pay for deferred maintenance and modernizing technology for residents.

