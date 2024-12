Firefighter dressed as Santa battles 2-alarm blaze in Delaware County

MARCUS HOOK, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Delaware County firefighter dressed as Santa helped battle a house fire on Friday night.

He was attending a Christmas event when flames broke out around 6:45 p.m. on the 1000 block of McClenachan Terrace in Marcus Hook.

The fire went to a second alarm before it was brought under control at 7:30 p.m.

Authorities say no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.