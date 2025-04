I-95 southbound closed in Ridley Park, Pa. due to crash

RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (WPVI) -- The southbound lanes of I-95 are closed due to a crash in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Thursday on the interstate near Route 420 in Ridley Park.

Chopper 6 was overhead as traffic was at a standstill.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash or if anyone was injured.

Get real-time traffic updates at 6abc.com/traffic.