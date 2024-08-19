Delaware DNC Delegate Sarah McBride is making her own historic run for office

Delaware DNC Delegate Sarah McBride holds the title of highest ranking transgender elected politician in the nation as a state senator.

Delaware DNC Delegate Sarah McBride holds the title of highest ranking transgender elected politician in the nation as a state senator.

Delaware DNC Delegate Sarah McBride holds the title of highest ranking transgender elected politician in the nation as a state senator.

Delaware DNC Delegate Sarah McBride holds the title of highest ranking transgender elected politician in the nation as a state senator.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- All eyes are on the Democratic National Convention this week, and a Delaware delegate in attendance holds the title of the highest-ranking transgender elected politician in the nation as a state senator.

But come next month during Delaware's primary election, Sarah McBride could be one step closer to shattering a major glass ceiling.

"I am mindful of how important it is to have a government that looks like the country it represents," said McBride. "I'm not running to be a transgender member of Congress. I'm running to be Delaware's member of Congress working on all of the issues that matter."

Those issues include affordable housing and childcare, paid family medical leave, reproductive freedom and gun safety.

They are the real issues that motivated her to jump at Delaware's only open seat in the House this general election.

Her resume is nothing short of accolades, having brought together the state's biggest labor unions and state chamber of commerce to support a paid family leave bill.

She has also been the first openly trans person to work in the White House during the Obama administration, the first trans person to speak at a party's nominating convention in 2016, and four years later, the first trans person elected to any state's Senate.

While she still has to get through the September primary and the general election, she has an important message to young people who are too afraid to come out and be themselves.

"It's hard to be what you can't see, and I think the health of a democracy includes every single person knowing they can fully participate," she said. "A story like mine is only possible in America, and only possible in a place where we see people for who they are and what they can contribute. We judge candidates based on their ideas and not their identities."

Delaware's state primary is Tuesday, September 10, the same night as the presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

There are a lot of big races in that state, including Congress, Senate, and governor's race.