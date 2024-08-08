Del. Governor Carney signs 2 laws to support student mental health

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware has two new laws on the books aimed at boosting mental health services in schools.

Governor John Carney put pen to paper on the legislation Wednesday afternoon at William Penn High School in New Castle.

"One of the most important things we can do is make sure that our students have everything they need to be successful, and that includes providing resources to support their mental health," said Carney.

The first law boosts mental health staffing, providing elementary schools with a full-time school counselor or social worker.

High schools of a certain size will employ a school psychologist.

The second law allows greater access to reimbursement for mental health services that can't be provided at schools.

"Supporting our students' mental health is vital for our students' readiness to learn. The challenges our students face in life don't go away when they enter a classroom. I'm proud Delaware is investing in these important needs," said Delaware Department of Education Secretary Mark Holodick.

