Delaware House passes end-of-life option bill for terminally ill adults

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 10:50AM
Delaware's House of Representatives has passed a bill giving some terminally ill residents the right to take their life.

The bill allows mentally capable adult residents, who have been given a prognosis of six months or less to live, the option to request and obtain life-ending medication.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

Delaware Democratic Governor Matt Meyer has voiced support for the bill.

Currently, medical aid for euthanasia is legal in 10 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

New Jersey is one of those states.

