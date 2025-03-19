Delaware House passes end-of-life option bill for terminally ill adults

Currently, medical aid for euthanasia is legal in 10 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

Delaware's House of Representatives has passed a bill giving some terminally ill residents a right to take their life.

Delaware's House of Representatives has passed a bill giving some terminally ill residents the right to take their life.

The bill allows mentally capable adult residents, who have been given a prognosis of six months or less to live, the option to request and obtain life-ending medication.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

Delaware Democratic Governor Matt Meyer has voiced support for the bill.

New Jersey is one of those states.

