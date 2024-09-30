Delaware sisters team up to help resident live independently

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two sisters, Olivia and Allison Morgan, would have never met Newark resident Linda Kaiser if not for volunteering for the nonprofit, 'Lori's Hands.'

Now, they make weekly visits to do simple things that are hard for Linda to do by herself, like cleaning dishes and sorting groceries.

Lori's Hands was founded by a former University of Delaware student in memory of her mother. Since then, the nonprofit has connected student volunteers to residents with chronic illnesses.

