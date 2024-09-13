'Anna's Angels': Acts of kindness bring smiles to teen fighting cancer

Thanks to 'Anna's Angels', 13-year-old Joey Myers was surprised with a pet pug, and then a mobility ramp to help him get home.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- 'Anna's Angels' is an organization dedicated to helping families battling cancer. The Myers family is a perfect example, in which 13-year-old Joey is finding things to be thankful for despite his diagnosis.

Anna's Angels founder, Libby Caranci, used the power of Facebook to surprise Joey with a pet pug. She also connected the family to a construction company, which built them a backyard ramp at no cost.

Joey's family continues to update followers about his journey on their own Facebook page.

