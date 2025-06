Delaware Technical Community College expands culinary arts program at its Stanton Campus

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- The culinary arts program at Delaware Technical Community College is getting a huge boost.

The college is celebrating the opening of an expanded culinary arts wing at the Stanton Campus in Newark on Monday.

It has 8,800 square feet of space, which includes state-of-the-art kitchen equipment, industry-standard technology and a new dining room.

The expansion allows the college to enroll nearly double the number of culinary students.